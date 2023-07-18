Advertise With Us
UVA professor encouraging students to volunteer with the Special Olympics

The Rotunda (FILE)
The Rotunda (FILE)(WVIR)
By Emily Horn
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 10:35 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A kinesiology professor at the University of Virginia is encouraging students and community members to volunteer with the Special Olympics.

Prof. Martin Block says he has been volunteering with the disabled in the Special Olympics since 1979.

“I love introducing UVA students to working with children with disabilities, children and adults,” Block said. “I would just love to see many, many, many more children getting involved with Special Olympics. And on the other side, I’d love to see more UVA students coming in volunteering for the program.”

The professor says the Special Olympics is a great way to encourage positive attitudes.

