Some Scattered Storms for the Mid-Week. Isolated Severe Risk

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Watching for some scattered showers and storms, late tonight and for Wednesday afternoon and evening. The night storms will likely weaken as this activity moves farther east over the Alleghanies. Wednesday, an isolated severe risk exists, primarily for damaging wind gusts, secondary some spotty hail. A weakening cold front approaching the Mid-Atlantic will help to trigger the storms, as it slowly pushes south into Thursday, with still an isolated storm chance during the day.

Trending drier for Friday and the weekend. While still humid for the late week, not as hot and a little less humid this weekend.

Tonight: Few scattered showers and storms, late. Partly to mostly cloudy, warm and muggy. Lows 65-70.

Wednesday: Sun and clouds, warm and humid. Mainly scattered PM and evening storms. Isolated severe risk. Highs in the 80s. Lows in the 60s.

Thursday: Partly sunny, warm ad humid. Isolated PM storm risk. Highs in the 80s. Lows near 70.

Friday: Mostly sunny, hot, humid. Highs near 90. Lows near 70.

Saturday and Sunday: Mostly sunny. Less humid. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Lows in the 60s.

Monday: Partly sunny, warm, humid. Some Scattered storms. Highs upper 80s.Lows upper 60s.

Tuesday: Sun and clouds, warm and humid. Scattered storms. Highs upper 80s to near 90.

