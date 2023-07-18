Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Some Scattered Storms for the Mid-Week. Isolated Severe Risk

Scattered Mid-Week Storms. Isolated Severe Risk.
By Eric Pritchett
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 7:46 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Watching for some scattered showers and storms, late tonight and for Wednesday afternoon and evening. The night storms will likely weaken as this activity moves farther east over the Alleghanies. Wednesday, an isolated severe risk exists, primarily for damaging wind gusts, secondary some spotty hail. A weakening cold front approaching the Mid-Atlantic will help to trigger the storms, as it slowly pushes south into Thursday, with still an isolated storm chance during the day.

Trending drier for Friday and the weekend. While still humid for the late week, not as hot and a little less humid this weekend.

Tonight: Few scattered showers and storms, late. Partly to mostly cloudy, warm and muggy. Lows 65-70.

Wednesday: Sun and clouds, warm and humid. Mainly scattered PM and evening storms. Isolated severe risk. Highs in the 80s. Lows in the 60s.

Thursday: Partly sunny, warm ad humid. Isolated PM storm risk. Highs in the 80s. Lows near 70.

Friday: Mostly sunny, hot, humid. Highs near 90. Lows near 70.

Saturday and Sunday: Mostly sunny. Less humid. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Lows in the 60s.

Monday: Partly sunny, warm, humid. Some Scattered storms. Highs upper 80s.Lows upper 60s.

Tuesday: Sun and clouds, warm and humid. Scattered storms. Highs upper 80s to near 90.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(STOCK)
New driver move-over law goes into effect July 1
(FILE)
Virginia Department of Social Services offering replacement SNAP benefits starting July 17
Sheriff Scott H. Jenkins (Culpeper County Sheriff's Office)
Culpeper County sheriff and three others charged with bribery and fraud
Police at Mallside Forest Court in Albemarle.
Police investigating homicide in Albemarle
Bear with mange (courtesy WCV)
Mangy bears spotted in central Virginia

Latest News

NBC29 Weather 6 PM
Lingering smoke
Isolated severe thunderstorm risk
Isolated severe thunderstorm
Lingering smoke and next storm risk