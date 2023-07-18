Isolated severe thunderstorm risk

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Still a smoky and hazy sky on this Tuesday. A spotty shower, downpour and thunderstorm will form in the heat and humidity.

An isolated severe weather risk exists today and Wednesday. Localized damaging wind gusts will be the primary threat.

Wednesday will feature the best chance for a shower and thunderstorm.

Spotty shower/storm chance Thursday. Trending drier Friday. Fine summer weather ahead for the weekend.

Tuesday afternoon: Poor air quality at times. Not as bad as it was on Monday. Hazy, smoky, hot and humid with an isolated shower and thunderstorm through the evening. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

Tuesday overnight: Partly cloudy, mild and muggy. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny and humid with a shower and thunderstorm developing. Highs in the 80s. Lows near 70 degrees.

Thursday: Isolated storm risk. Otherwise, mostly to partly sunny. Highs in the 80s. Lows near 70 degrees.

Friday: Hot sunshine, mainly dry with highs near 90 degrees. Lows upper 60s.

Saturday and Sunday: Mostly to partly sunny and less humid. Highs in the 80s. Lows in the 60s.

Monday: Partly sunny with an afternoon and evening shower/storm chance. Highs in the 80s.

