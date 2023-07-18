Advertise With Us
Hot temperatures and higher humidity returns

Improving late week
nbc29 weather at sunrise
By David Rogers
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 5:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -We’ll see hazy sunshine today and hotter temperatures. As an approaching cold front edges east, a stray shower or storm may develop today. Wednesday will feature a better chance for scattered storms. As the week progresses our rain and storm chances diminish, setting the stage for a nice weekend. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Hazy sun, stray shower or storm, High: low 90s

Tonight: Stray evening shower or storm, patchy fog, Low: upper 60s

Wednesday: Hot & humid, showers & storm, High: upper 80s...Low: upper 60s

Thursday: Clouds & sun, shower of storm, High: upper 80s...Low: around 70

Friday: Partly sunny, High: low 90s...Low: mid 60s

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 8os...Low: low 60s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 80s...Low: mid 60s

Monday: Partly sunny, High: upper 80s...Low: mid 60s

