Donations being collected for injured Louisa County firefighter
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 3:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Louisa County Fire Department is asking for donations to help one of its own.
Donations are being collected for 20-year-old Mia Ethridge, who was one of the two firefighters hurt in an accident.
Click here to donate.
RELATED: VSP investigating fire engine crash in Louisa County
Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.
Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.