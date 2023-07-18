Advertise With Us
Donations being collected for injured Louisa County firefighter

By Destini Harris
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 3:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Louisa County Fire Department is asking for donations to help one of its own.

Donations are being collected for 20-year-old Mia Ethridge, who was one of the two firefighters hurt in an accident.

RELATED: VSP investigating fire engine crash in Louisa County

