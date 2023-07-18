Advertise With Us
Charlottesville Retreads: Softball in the golden years

Charlottesville Retreads
Charlottesville Retreads(WVIR)
By Marty Hudtloff
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 4:18 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Retreads is a slow-pitch softball league for folks 55 years old and up.

They play twice a week at Darden-Towe Park, but not for competition. No, the goal is to have fun, be social, and stay active.

New players are welcomed to join in. Just contact Larry Stremikis at Larrystremikis@earthlink.net or call (434) 825-5304.

