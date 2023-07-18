Art bus helping to feed Louisa County students during summer break

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Louisa County Public Schools and the Louisa Art Center are working together to create a classroom on wheels. This program uses a bus to bring free meals and arts & crafts activities to students once a week during the summer.

“This was a dream of mine to bring art out into the community, particularly to the underserved areas for those in need,” LAC Executive Director Karen Welch said Tuesday, July 18. “I’ve spent the last couple of years raising funds and getting sponsors to really kind of deck [the bus] out as it is. So it’s now our mobile art space.”

The art bus arrives at lunchtime, along with the Community Café, to different spots around the county each week day.

“When we come to areas like this, the children come and we try to really get them to come to get a free meal,” Welch said.

The art bus currently only runs in the summer, but Welch hopes to expand it to run all year.

