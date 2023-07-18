Albemarle County’s street sweeper naming poll is up now

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County is trying to find a special name for its new street sweeper.

The county is waiting for the new sweeper to arrive, and in the meantime it’s using a rental sweeper to keep the streets clean.

This will be the first street sweeper owned by the county.

“Why not name a street sweeper, you know? Sometimes government can feel a little bureaucratic, a little gray,” said Abbey Stumpf with Albemarle County.

Some of the suggestions in the running are ‘Lil Bo Sweep,’ ‘Lightning McClean,’ and ‘Dirt Vader.’

If you would like to submit your vote for the sweeper’s name, a link is available here.

