Writer House offering summer program for students

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Inspiration is all around Charlottesville, and Writer House wants to encourage kids to channel it.

The Write On! summer camp got underway Monday, July 17. The week-long workshop involves taking a look at literature, songs, and poetry.

Students will be exploring the city, using it to create their own works.

“I think when we don’t understand kind of where we’re from and the spaces that we’re inhabiting and living in, it’s hard to understand ourselves. And so that’s a really integral part of that sort of self exploration and expression,” Instructor Erin James said.

