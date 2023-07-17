Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Writer House offering summer program for students

(FILE)
(FILE)(KCBD)
By Emily Horn
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 1:28 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Inspiration is all around Charlottesville, and Writer House wants to encourage kids to channel it.

The Write On! summer camp got underway Monday, July 17. The week-long workshop involves taking a look at literature, songs, and poetry.

Students will be exploring the city, using it to create their own works.

“I think when we don’t understand kind of where we’re from and the spaces that we’re inhabiting and living in, it’s hard to understand ourselves. And so that’s a really integral part of that sort of self exploration and expression,” Instructor Erin James said.

Click here to learn more.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(STOCK)
New driver move-over law goes into effect July 1
(FILE)
Virginia Department of Social Services offering replacement SNAP benefits starting July 17
Sheriff Scott H. Jenkins (Culpeper County Sheriff's Office)
Culpeper County sheriff and three others charged with bribery and fraud
Police at Mallside Forest Court in Albemarle.
Police investigating homicide in Albemarle
Bear with mange (courtesy WCV)
Mangy bears spotted in central Virginia

Latest News

Fluvanna County seal on door (FILE)
Registration open for Fluvanna Leadership Development Program
MGMA's leader says these arts of self-defense are needed and desired in Harrisonburg because of...
Middle Ground Martial Arts grasps purpose on fourth birthday
Rockingham-Harrisonburg SPCA volunteers were at PetSmart's Harrisonburg location. all week —...
RHSPCA’s foster animals make progress during National Pet Adoption Week
Living Free Together event
Nonprofit host picnic in Charlottesville for veterans and their families