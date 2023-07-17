Water leak closes Charlottesville City Hall

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Things are a little messy inside Charlottesville City Hall.

It closed Monday, July 17, due to a water leak. There was a plumbing fixture on the second floor that broke, causing a significant amount of water to spread.

“I think what people should do is just pay attention to the Charlottesville website. Keep going there. There should be updates in terms of schedule changes,” City Councilor Brian Pinkston said.

Monday’s meeting of City Council is being held at CitySpace.

Charlottesville City Hall is CLOSED today, July 17, 2023, due to a water leak. Tonight's City Council meeting will be held in CitySpace. pic.twitter.com/mc7c8O7gxj — Charlottesville City (@CvilleCityHall) July 17, 2023

