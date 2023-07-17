Advertise With Us
Water leak closes Charlottesville City Hall

By Bria Stith
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Things are a little messy inside Charlottesville City Hall.

It closed Monday, July 17, due to a water leak. There was a plumbing fixture on the second floor that broke, causing a significant amount of water to spread.

“I think what people should do is just pay attention to the Charlottesville website. Keep going there. There should be updates in terms of schedule changes,” City Councilor Brian Pinkston said.

Monday’s meeting of City Council is being held at CitySpace.

