Summer edition of Restaurant Week underway in Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville Restaurant Week got underway Monday, July 17.

The bi-annual event features three-course meals, specialty menus, and fixed prices. It also gives restaurants a chance to test out some new dishes.

The weeklong event can be demanding on restaurants: “We do hear that people are struggling this year, less so than others. We have a lot more participants, especially in July than in January,” Restaurant Week Director Stephanie Vogtman said. “I would say we do have quite a few new restaurants and some old classics, as well.”

“I think we’re probably going to see quite a few more guests than we did last Restaurant Week just because more people are eager to get out, dine again post-COVID,” Toni Melville with The Ridley said.

“We just want to see what the people of Charlottesville like,” Brittney Arrington with Ralph Sampson’s American Taproom said. “That way we can put it on the menu and keep them coming in.”

One dollar from each Restaurant Week meal is donated to the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank.

“Charlottesville is home and we always want to give back to the community. The community is what keeps us going,” Arrington said.

Participating restaurants encourage making reservations and specifically asking for the Restaurant Week menu.

