Smoky Hazy Skies Into Tuesday. Spotty Showers or Storms

By Eric Pritchett
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 7:45 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Hazy skies from the ongoing Canadian wildfires have returned and will reduce visibility and cause poor air quality through Tuesday. Winds changing direction to the south and southwest late Tuesday and the rest of this week, should improve the air quality.

Few spotty showers, early tonight, mainly near and West of the Blue Ridge. Seasonable Tuesday and humid with stray storms during the afternoon and evening. A weakening cold front will bring some scattered showers and a few storms in for Wednesday. Highs around 90 for the late week, with a spotty storm risk. Currently, the weekend is trending not as hot and little less humid.

Tonight: Few spotty showers, early. Partly cloudy, muggy. Lows in the 60s.

Tuesday: Hazy, hot and humid. Isolated afternoon and evening shower and thunderstorm. Highs mid 80s to 90. Lows near 70.

Wednesday: Spotty AM showers. Sun and clouds, warm and humid. Scattered PM and evening storms. Highs in the 80s. Lows in the 60s.

Thursday and Friday: Mostly sunny to partly sunny, hot with a stray shower/storm chance. Highs near 90.Lows near 70.

Saturday and Sunday: Mostly sunny. Less humid. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the 60s.

Monday: Partly sunny, warm, humid. Some Scattered storms. Highs upper 80s.

