Registration open for Fluvanna Leadership Development Program

FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Registration is open for the Fluvanna Leadership Development Program. The goal of this program is to create effective citizens.

The program begins August 24 with classes being held every other Thursday. Each class will focus on a different topic, such as emergency services and zoning.

Students will learn all about the county’s government and private sector.

“This program has created a bunch of people who are really knowledgeable about Fluvanna County, about how the government runs, how all the different entities within the county work. That makes them better able to create the good things that they want to create when the time comes,” Mike Feazel said.

Registration is open until August 11, or until all seats are filled., And costs $75 to participate.

