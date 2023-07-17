CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Smoke from ongoing wildfires in Canada will make the sky appear extra hazy and cause poor air quality.

Most areas will miss out on thunderstorms today and Tuesday.

Wednesday will feature the next best shower and thunderstorm chances.

Spotty storm risk Thursday and Friday.

The weekend will be less hot and less humid.

Monday afternoon: Very hazy, smoky sky, hot and humid with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

Monday night: Red sky sunset. Partly cloudy and mild with lows in the 60s.

Tuesday: Hazy, hot and humid. Isolated afternoon and evening shower and thunderstorm. Highs mid 80s to 90 degrees. Lows near 70 degrees.

Wednesday: Humid and partly sunny with a scattered shower, downpour and thunderstorm forming. Highs in the 80s. Lows in the 60s.

Thursday and Friday: Mostly sunny to partly sunny, hot with a stray shower/storm chance. Highs near 90 degrees. Lows near 70 degrees.

Saturday and Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the 60s.

