Great start to the week

Increasing humidity and storm chances
nbc29 weather at sunrise
By David Rogers
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 5:47 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After torrential rain this weekend, the work week is getting off to a dry start. A northwest wind will bring in lower humidity and hazy sunshine. Temperatures will be seasonal the next couple of days. As our wind shifts to the south, humidity levels will begin to rise Tuesday. As the week progresses rain and storm chances increase as well. However, the weekend looks outstanding, with seasonal temperatures and lower humidity. Have great and safe day !

Today: Hazy sun & hot, High: low 90s

Tonight: Partly cloudy, Low: upper 60s

Tuesday: Partly sunny, stray storm, High: low 90s...Low: upper 60s

Wednesday: Clouds & sun, showers & storm, High: upper 80s...Low: low 70s

Thursday: Clouds & sun, showers & storm, High: low 90s...Low: upper 60s

Friday: Mostly cloudy, showers & storm, High: low 90s...Low: mid 60s

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 80s...Low: mid 60s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 80s...Low: mid 60s

