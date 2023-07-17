Great start to the week
Increasing humidity and storm chances
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After torrential rain this weekend, the work week is getting off to a dry start. A northwest wind will bring in lower humidity and hazy sunshine. Temperatures will be seasonal the next couple of days. As our wind shifts to the south, humidity levels will begin to rise Tuesday. As the week progresses rain and storm chances increase as well. However, the weekend looks outstanding, with seasonal temperatures and lower humidity. Have great and safe day !
Today: Hazy sun & hot, High: low 90s
Tonight: Partly cloudy, Low: upper 60s
Tuesday: Partly sunny, stray storm, High: low 90s...Low: upper 60s
Wednesday: Clouds & sun, showers & storm, High: upper 80s...Low: low 70s
Thursday: Clouds & sun, showers & storm, High: low 90s...Low: upper 60s
Friday: Mostly cloudy, showers & storm, High: low 90s...Low: mid 60s
Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 80s...Low: mid 60s
Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 80s...Low: mid 60s
Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.
Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.