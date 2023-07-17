Advertise With Us
Fire badly damages Culpeper restaurant

Fire damage at Baby Jim’s Snack Bar
Fire damage at Baby Jim’s Snack Bar(WVIR)
By Anahita Jafary
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CULPEPER, Va. (WVIR) - A downtown Culpeper landmark is in bad shape Monday, July 17.

Baby Jim’s Snack Bar and the building next to it caught fire yesterday. Now, several people have to find a place to live, and a popular place to eat may be lost.

The fire began around 12:46 p.m. Sunday, and the firefighters were on scene until about 6 p.m.

“As we progressed through our operations to the second floor, we found fire in the walls. And then it had actually got into the roof area over the time that we were here,” Deputy Fire Chief Junior Perryman said.

Perryman says crowds gathered as the building burned.

“Everyone was telling their stories. There was actually people shedding tears and it is a sad situation. Any fire is devastating, and yeah, the community sees this as a great loss,” Perryman said. “Mom and dad would bring us here and we’d sit and watch traffic go by on a Friday night and have dinner.”

The restaurant’s owner and staff say they’re too sad to talk about what happened. They’re unsure about whether or not the restaurant will be rebuilt.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

