Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Chief Kochis to speak to Charlottesville on proposed gun buyback program

Chief Michael Kochis (FILE)
Chief Michael Kochis (FILE)(WVIR)
By Keagan Hughes
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 2:27 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville City Council is scheduled to hear from Police Chief Michael Kochis Monday, July 17, about a proposed gun buyback program.

The program would allow people to turn in firearms, no questions asked, in exchange for money.

City Councilor Michael Payne says he knows this one program won’t be the single solution to stop gun violence, but that it is a start.

“What it can do is spark conversations, spark connections within neighborhoods and nonprofits, leaders, city government leaders, and be a part of a much bigger strategy for how to tackle gun violence,” Payne said.

The program reportedly would not impact any of Charlottesville’s current budgeting as CPD has money set aside for it.

RELATED: Chief Kochis expected to present gun buyback program to Charlottesville

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(STOCK)
New driver move-over law goes into effect July 1
(FILE)
Virginia Department of Social Services offering replacement SNAP benefits starting July 17
Sheriff Scott H. Jenkins (Culpeper County Sheriff's Office)
Culpeper County sheriff and three others charged with bribery and fraud
Police at Mallside Forest Court in Albemarle.
Police investigating homicide in Albemarle
Bear with mange (courtesy WCV)
Mangy bears spotted in central Virginia

Latest News

(FILE)
Charlottesville City Schools asking for backpack donations
(FILE)
Writer House offering summer program for students
Fluvanna County seal on door (FILE)
Registration open for Fluvanna Leadership Development Program
MGMA's leader says these arts of self-defense are needed and desired in Harrisonburg because of...
Middle Ground Martial Arts grasps purpose on fourth birthday