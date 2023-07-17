Chief Kochis to speak to Charlottesville on proposed gun buyback program

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville City Council is scheduled to hear from Police Chief Michael Kochis Monday, July 17, about a proposed gun buyback program.

The program would allow people to turn in firearms, no questions asked, in exchange for money.

City Councilor Michael Payne says he knows this one program won’t be the single solution to stop gun violence, but that it is a start.

“What it can do is spark conversations, spark connections within neighborhoods and nonprofits, leaders, city government leaders, and be a part of a much bigger strategy for how to tackle gun violence,” Payne said.

The program reportedly would not impact any of Charlottesville’s current budgeting as CPD has money set aside for it.

