Charlottesville City Schools asking for backpack donations

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville City Schools’ backpack drive kicked off Monday, July 17, and ends of August 2.

CCS is asking those in the community to donate a backpack through its Amazon wish list. It will also accept in-person donations.

“Over half of our families are considered economically disadvantaged, and so if we know that the community is asking to help, and we can provide it in some way, we want to do what we can to make sure our students have what we need,” Bianca Johnson said.

All you have to do is purchase a backpack and drop it off at Charlottesville City Schools.

