Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Charlottesville City Schools asking for backpack donations

(FILE)
(FILE)(WVIR)
By Amaya Mitchell
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 3:00 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville City Schools’ backpack drive kicked off Monday, July 17, and ends of August 2.

CCS is asking those in the community to donate a backpack through its Amazon wish list. It will also accept in-person donations.

“Over half of our families are considered economically disadvantaged, and so if we know that the community is asking to help, and we can provide it in some way, we want to do what we can to make sure our students have what we need,” Bianca Johnson said.

All you have to do is purchase a backpack and drop it off at Charlottesville City Schools.

Click here to learn more.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(STOCK)
New driver move-over law goes into effect July 1
(FILE)
Virginia Department of Social Services offering replacement SNAP benefits starting July 17
Sheriff Scott H. Jenkins (Culpeper County Sheriff's Office)
Culpeper County sheriff and three others charged with bribery and fraud
Police at Mallside Forest Court in Albemarle.
Police investigating homicide in Albemarle
Bear with mange (courtesy WCV)
Mangy bears spotted in central Virginia

Latest News

Chief Michael Kochis (FILE)
Chief Kochis to speak to Charlottesville on proposed gun buyback program
(FILE)
Writer House offering summer program for students
Fluvanna County seal on door (FILE)
Registration open for Fluvanna Leadership Development Program
MGMA's leader says these arts of self-defense are needed and desired in Harrisonburg because of...
Middle Ground Martial Arts grasps purpose on fourth birthday