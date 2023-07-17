Central Virginians hoping to win big in third largest Powerball Jackpot ever

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -In just a few hours, someone could be $900 million richer if they have the correct numbers for the Powerball Jackpot.

Monday, July 17, the winnings are at the third highest they have been at when it comes to Powerball.

The lottery brings out the usual players. Some say they’re spending more than usual on tickets, while others live by the idea “it takes just one to win.” Some even bought their first ticket for this chance to win big. Either way, all of the profits go to a good cause.

“It gets really exciting for everyone all across the state. It gets exciting for the players. It gets exciting for our retail partners where we sell tickets,” Virginia Lottery spokesperson Jennifer Mullen said. “And of course, in Virginia, all profits from the sale of lottery products support public education K through 12.”

Virginia Lottery estimates it will earn about $18.5 million for Virginia’s public schools through this jackpot run, which has been going on since April when the last person won.

“When the jackpots hit these levels, we definitely see an uptick in sales. So today is really exciting. As we head to this $900 million drawing,” Mullen said.

Thousands of Virginians are hoping for that lucky ticket. The Virginia lottery estimates 1,500 tickets are sold per minute at peak times. For Pat Russell, it’s his first time buying any lottery ticket. He made his purchase at his go-to local convenience store, Styles Bi-Rite.

“This might be my lucky day,” Russell said. “I didn’t even know how much it was.”

He’s hoping to win big to support his small business. He owns a food truck and says he’d love to expand it.

“I have had some bad luck lately with my equipment. So maybe I’ll win so I can fix this stuff,” Russell said.

Thomas Epps says he buys his lottery tickets weekly, hoping to win what he can. He isn’t buying any extra tickets this time because he knows it takes just one to win.

“Any amount of money like that’s pretty, pretty good. So we’ll try to buy them as often as possible,” Epps said. “It’d be nice to kind of have that amount of money, you know, kind of start over, build a house, buy some land and kind of live the American dream, I guess.”

You can buy a ticket until 10 p.m., which can be done in-store or online in Virginia through Virginia Lottery’s website. The winner will be drawn at 11 p.m.

