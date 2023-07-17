Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

4-year-old chokes to death while at Costco, coroner says

Coroner Bill Leach said several people at Costco saw what happened and tried to use live-saving...
Coroner Bill Leach said several people at Costco saw what happened and tried to use live-saving measures to keep the little girl alive.(An Errant Knight / Wikipedia / CC BY-SA 4.0)
By Debra Worley
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 3:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENNEWICK, Wash. (Gray News) – A 4-year-old died after choking on what was believed to be a hot dog at a Costco in Washington state earlier this month, according to Benton County Coroner Bill Leach.

The child was just a few days away from her 5th birthday, KNDU reported.

Leach said several people at the store saw what happened and tried to use life-saving measures to keep the little girl alive.

EMS personnel removed food from the girl’s mouth before she was taken to the hospital where she died.

No autopsy is scheduled.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(STOCK)
New driver move-over law goes into effect July 1
(FILE)
Virginia Department of Social Services offering replacement SNAP benefits starting July 17
Sheriff Scott H. Jenkins (Culpeper County Sheriff's Office)
Culpeper County sheriff and three others charged with bribery and fraud
Police at Mallside Forest Court in Albemarle.
Police investigating homicide in Albemarle
Bear with mange (courtesy WCV)
Mangy bears spotted in central Virginia

Latest News

Protesters gather at the Iowa Capitol rotunda to voice opposition to the new ban on abortion...
Abortion in Iowa is legal again, for now, after a judge blocks new restrictions
According to Ohio State Highway Patrol, the 15-month-old boy had wandered away from a home and...
1-year-old struck, killed by truck after wandering away from 17-year-old babysitter, troopers say
FILE - Workers load grain at a grain port in Izmail, Ukraine, on April 26, 2023.
Russia halts landmark deal that allowed Ukraine to export grain at time of growing hunger
FILE - A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store, Nov....
Stores see increase in ticket sales ahead of estimated $900 million Powerball jackpot
Fire damage at Baby Jim’s Snack Bar
Fire badly damages Culpeper restaurant