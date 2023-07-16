Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

UVA Health to hold hiring event July 20

UVA Health
UVA Health
By Amaya Mitchell
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 3:37 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - UVA Health is holding a hiring event at its Orthopedic Center on Ivy Road Thursday, July 20.

“We really want our health care team to represent the community that we serve. So we invite anyone who’s interested at all to come be a part of this event,” Rachel Nauman said. “We’re going to have managers who are going to offer on the spot interviews.”

UVA Health is hoping that this event will fill some of the gaps that the health care system is experiencing.

“It’s a critical time right now for health care. We’re experiencing shortages, not just in nursing, but in many clinical and non-clinical positions across our health system,” Nauman said.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(STOCK)
New driver move-over law goes into effect July 1
Sheriff Scott H. Jenkins (Culpeper County Sheriff's Office)
Culpeper County sheriff and three others charged with bribery and fraud
Police at Mallside Forest Court in Albemarle.
Police investigating homicide in Albemarle
(FILE)
Virginia Department of Social Services offering replacement SNAP benefits starting July 17
Bear with mange (courtesy WCV)
Mangy bears spotted in central Virginia

Latest News

(FILE)
Around $20K collected in Charlottesville from plastic bag tax
Alex Zan (FILE)
Mr. Alex-Zan’s 15th Annual Summer Thinkshop set for July 20
Louisa County Public Schools recognizing standout graduates through ‘Lions in the Spotlight’
LCPS recognizing standout graduates through ‘Lions in the Spotlight’
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin
Governor Youngkin setting fundraising records through Spirit of Virginia PAC