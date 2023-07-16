UVA Health to hold hiring event July 20

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - UVA Health is holding a hiring event at its Orthopedic Center on Ivy Road Thursday, July 20.

“We really want our health care team to represent the community that we serve. So we invite anyone who’s interested at all to come be a part of this event,” Rachel Nauman said. “We’re going to have managers who are going to offer on the spot interviews.”

UVA Health is hoping that this event will fill some of the gaps that the health care system is experiencing.

“It’s a critical time right now for health care. We’re experiencing shortages, not just in nursing, but in many clinical and non-clinical positions across our health system,” Nauman said.

