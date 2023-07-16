Nonprofit host picnic in Charlottesville for veterans and their families

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - An organization near Charlottesville is raising awareness for families affected by war.

Living Free Together is a nonprofit based out of Earlysville. Its mission is to provide support to veterans and families of veterans who’ve been deployed overseas.

LFT hosted a picnic Sunday, July 16, to bring together some of these families.

“Often times when we choose to serve something greater than ourselves and answer that call, we forget that it takes a toll. It takes a toll on ourselves, but it also takes a toll on the family that typically goes along with our call and helps us along the way,” Tanya King said.

King says there were veterans at the picnic who served multiple tours, including one who’s been deployed nine times in his life.

