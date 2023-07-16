Advertise With Us
Mr. Alex-Zan’s 15th Annual Summer Thinkshop set for July 20

Alex Zan (FILE)

By Amaya Mitchell
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 2:18 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Mr. Alex-Zan’s 15th Annual Summer Thinkshop is set for Thursday, July 20.

This year’s theme is “Taking A Moment with Mr. Alex-Zan.” There will be speakers, drummers, prizes, and more.

The free event will go from 10:30 a.m. to noon at Burnley-Moran Elementary School.

