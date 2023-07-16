Advertise With Us
Man dies of injuries sustained in July 10 fire in Staunton

The Staunton Fire and Rescue Department said a man has died from burns sustained during a July...
The Staunton Fire and Rescue Department said a man has died from burns sustained during a July 10 structure fire on Gray Avenue.(WHSV)
By Colby Johnson
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 2:16 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Staunton Fire and Rescue Department said a man has died from injuries sustained during a July 10 structure fire on Gray Avenue.

According to the Department in the early morning hours of July 10, the crews responded to a reported structure fire on Gray Avenue.

They arrived to find heavy smoke showing and a victim needing removal from the structure. The victim was removed and transported by the Staunton-Augusta Rescue Squad, which met the ground transport unit from the University of Virginia Medical Center.

The victim was transported to VCU Medical Center’s burn unit for injuries sustained from the fire. While in the hospital, the victim, 62-year-old Bruce W. Shott, died during emergency surgery on July 12, 2023.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

