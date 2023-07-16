Lingering flooding recedes and tracking smoke

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After a stormy Saturday evening and night, Sunday will only feature a stray shower and thunderstorm.

A few reports of flooding across the region Saturday night. Many areas received anywhere from 1 to 5 inches of rainfall!

Any leftover high water will continue to recede today. There will be a few isolated showers and thunderstorms today into this evening. Northing as widespread as last night.

Tracking the progress of more smoke from wildfires in Canada. The smoke will arrive in our region especially Monday into Tuesday. The sky will appear extra hazy and at times cause poor air quality.

Isolated shower and thunderstorm chances for the new week ahead.

Heat wave conditions continue.

Keep checking back here and to the NBC29 Storm Team Weather app for interactive Doppler radar updates and severe weather alerts.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy to partly sunny. A lingering scattered to isolated shower, downpour and thunderstorm. Muggy with highs in the mid 80s to 90 degrees.

Sunday night: Partly cloudy with patchy fog. Lows in the 60s.

Monday: A smoky sky and hazy with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Most areas will remain storm-free. Lows 65 to 70 degrees.

Tuesday: Mostly to partly sunny, hazy and humid with an isolated shower/storm. Highs lower 90s. Lows upper 60s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny with a better shower/storm risk. Highs mid 80s to 90 degrees. Lows near 70 degrees.

Thursday: Mostly to partly sunny. Isolated shower/storm. Highs near 90 degrees. Lows near 70 degrees.

Friday: Partly sunny with a scattered shower and thunderstorm. Highs lower 90s. Lows in the 60s.

Saturday: Lees hot with a mostly sunny sky. Highs in the 80s.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.