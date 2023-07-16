Advertise With Us
Isolated Severe Risk Saturday Night

By Dominique Smith
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 8:01 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Showers and storms continue through the night with an isolated risk for severe weather. Primary threats include strong damaging wind gusts and heavy downpours which may trigger flash flood warnings. Sunday looks a bit better in terms of stormy weather. A cold front will finally push through, and will bring a few pop up showers and storms, but severe weather is not expected. Once that moves through, we’ll see drier weather to start the week. Continue to check back for updates.

Tonight: Showers and storms through the night. Lows around 70.

Sunday: Isolated afternoon showers and storms. Highs around 90. Lows in the mid 60′s.

Monday & Tuesday: Hot and dry with increased haziness. Highs around 90. Lows in the upper 60′s.

Wednesday: Isolated showers and storms. Highs around 90. Lows around 70.

Thursday & Friday: Mostly sunny with stray showers and storms. Highs in the low 90′s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80′s.

