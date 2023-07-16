Dry Hazy Monday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A weak cold front brought a few more showers into the afternoon with a flash flood warning in parts of Buckingham County. Into Monday, conditions remain on the dry side, with an increase in haze and smoke from Canadian wildfires. That continues into Tuesday before we bring back isolated shower and storm chances Wednesday through the end of the week. Check back for updates.

Tonight: Mostly clear and dry. Lows in the mid 60′s.

Monday: Mostly sunny, but hazy. Highs around 90. Lows around 70.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and hazy with a chance for an isolated storm. Highs around 90. Lows in the upper 60′s.

Wednesday: Tracking showers and storms. Highs in the upper 80′s. Lows in the upper 60′s.

Thursday & Friday: Mostly sunny with a chance for isolated storms. Highs around 90.

Saturday & Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80′s.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.