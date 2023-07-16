Around $20K collected in Charlottesville from plastic bag tax

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - It’s been about six months since the plastic bag tax was implemented in Virginia. Commissioner of Revenue Todd Divers says the tax has so far brought in around $20,000 to Charlottesville.

“The ultimate goal is really to have the tax generate $0 a year,” City Councilor Michael Payne said. “It does seem to have changed a lot of behavior in terms of people using reusable bags, and single use-plastic bag use going down.”

Payne says all the money from the tax goes to helping the environment.

“Every dollar of revenue that we get from the tax is actually going right into distributing free reusable bags,” he said.

Divers says one of the main issues is keeping track of every business in Charlottesville using plastic bags.

“We’re hovering around 30 businesses are reporting. I don’t know how many businesses should be reporting, quite frankly, my sense is that there should be more,” Divers said. “At this point, there’s no real enforcement behind it.”

Payne says the hardest part with the tax is for anyone who uses SNAP benefits, since there is no exception. Any change in the state law would have to come from the General Assembly.

