Albemarle police respond to mental health crisis at Carriage Hill Apartments

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Albemarle County Police Department says its officers were called out to Carriage Hill Apartments early Sunday, July 16, due to a person having a mental health crisis.

ACPD says officers were dispatched around 8:30 a.m.

Units with Albemarle County Fire Rescue came out to assist about two hours later.

Police believe this is an isolated incident and say the person is “contained.” Increased police and fire presence will be in the area for an undetermined time.

