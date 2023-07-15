Advertise With Us
Virginia Department of Social Services offering SNAP replacement benefits starting July 17

By Destini Harris
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - If you’ve been scammed for SNAP benefits, you must report it to social services to get them back.

The Virginia Department of Social Services says the state will begin offering replacement benefits that were lost or stolen between last October and now.

The replacement benefits will be offered until September 2024.

Replacement benefits will start going out on July 17 to those who qualify.

