UVA professor drawing inspiration from underwater swimming ‘Tuna-Bot’

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - It will never be the catch of the day, and it’s nothing you’d want to mix with mayo, but a robot tuna can help solve engineering problems.

One of the projects in UVA Professor Hilary Bart-Smith’s lab is a graduate student’s “Tuna-Bot.” It’s the fastest underwater swimming robot.

Bart-Smith is studying the motion of underwater swimming and plans to use Tuna-Bot to her advantage.

“Energy efficiency is a key aspect of any sort of robot or vehicle we want to be as efficient as possible, so that’s where the biology comes in. We’re also interested in what’s going on in the ocean,” Bart-Smith said.

She is looking into these robots and ways to make these machines swim as effortlessly as fish.

