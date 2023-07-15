Advertise With Us
Olivia McGhee & Sylvie Jackson host Louisa girls basketball camp

Olivia McGhee & Sylvie Jackson
Olivia McGhee & Sylvie Jackson(WVIR)
By Marty Hudtloff
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 6:13 PM EDT
LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Olivia McGhee and Sylvie Jackson were teammates at Louisa County High School, leading the girls basketball team to a state championship two years ago.

Now, they’re teaming up again to host their first ever girls basketball camp.

“I just want [the girls] to love the game at this age, that’s what it’s about,” Jackson said.

Many of the girls at the camp are just starting to learn the game.

“I think the most rewarding thing is to just see them have fun, laugh and interact with each other because girls at this age,” McGhee said. “Just seeing them come out of their shell the more we go is rewarding.”

Jackson will be a freshman on Davidson’s basketball team this year, and McGhee will be a first-year at UVA.

Both of them have been practicing with their college teams for the last month, but carved out a special weekend to come back to their alma mater, Louisa County.

“This really matters to me, I really love to teach younger kids and I loved having that type of mentor when I was younger. Me and Olivia just being there for them when they’re young really helps,” Jackson said.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

