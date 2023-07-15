LCPS recognizing standout graduates through ‘Lions in the Spotlight’

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Louisa County Public Schools is giving special recognition to some of its previous students and their accomplishments.

LCPS has started a new initiative called ‘Lions in the Spotlight.’

Lions in the Spotlight takes submissions through an online form and recognizes one standout LCPS graduate every week.

“It’s so special to be able to highlight those individuals so all of our community can really see the great things that are happening with students coming out of our schools,” LCPS Superintendent Doug Straley said.

