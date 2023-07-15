Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

LCPS recognizing standout graduates through ‘Lions in the Spotlight’

Louisa County Public Schools is giving special recognition to some of its previous students and their accomplishments.
By Amaya Mitchell
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 7:59 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Louisa County Public Schools is giving special recognition to some of its previous students and their accomplishments.

LCPS has started a new initiative called ‘Lions in the Spotlight.’

Lions in the Spotlight takes submissions through an online form and recognizes one standout LCPS graduate every week.

“It’s so special to be able to highlight those individuals so all of our community can really see the great things that are happening with students coming out of our schools,” LCPS Superintendent Doug Straley said.

If you would like to make a submission, a link is available here.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(STOCK)
New driver move-over law goes into effect July 1
Sheriff Scott H. Jenkins (Culpeper County Sheriff's Office)
Culpeper County sheriff and three others charged with bribery and fraud
Police at Mallside Forest Court in Albemarle.
Police investigating homicide in Albemarle
Bear with mange (courtesy WCV)
Mangy bears spotted in central Virginia
Police at Mallside Forest Court in Albemarle.
The Haven mourns loss of day shelter manager in Rio Hill shooting

Latest News

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin
Governor Youngkin setting fundraising records through Spirit of Virginia PAC
Reynard Florence Vineyard celebrates Bastille Day to benefit Yellow Door Foundation
Governor Youngkin setting fundraising records through Spirit of Virginia PAC
Louisa County Public Schools recognizing standout graduates through ‘Lions in the Spotlight’
Louisa County Public Schools recognizing standout graduates through ‘Lions in the Spotlight’