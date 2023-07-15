Isolated severe thunderstorm risk

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - It’s the ‘air you can wear’ on this Saturday as a tropical air mass will be over the region.

There will scattered showers, downpours and thunderstorm forming in the heat and humidity later this afternoon and especially this evening. Any thunderstorm may turn briefly severe. Localized damaging winds will be the primary threat. Along with flooding downpours and frequent lightning.

A smaller chance for a pop-up shower and thunderstorm Sunday and Monday.

Some smoke from Canadian wildfires will make a return early next week!

Heat wave conditions will persist well into next week.

Saturday: Mostly to partly sunny, hot and humid with a late day shower and thunderstorm forming. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. The heat index or feels like temperature will be 95 to 100 degrees before any storm.

Saturday night: Evening showers and thunderstorms. Isolated severe weather possible. Mild and muggy overnight with patchy fog. Lows in the low to mid 70s.

Sunday: Mostly to partly sunny. Isolated shower/storm. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Lows upper 60s.

Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday: Hazy sky with some smoke. Isolated shower/storm. Highs lower 90s. Lows near 70 degrees.

Thursday: Hot and humid with spotty showers and storms. Highs in the 90s. Lows near 70 degrees.

Friday: Partly sunny. Isolated shower/storm. Highs lower 90s.

