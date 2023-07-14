Advertise With Us
UVA Police Department welcoming two new K-9 officers to its team

Winter and Luna are two labs working with UVA police as explosive detection dogs.
By Emily Horn
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The UVA Police Department is welcoming two new pups to its team.

Winter and Luna are two labs working with UVA police as explosive detection dogs.

“It’s just going to add an extra security measure here on Grounds to help promote more safety for our population,” K-9 Handler Kalin Decker said.

Having completed their training, these dogs are now ready for their jobs as K-9 officers and will help to broaden UVA security’s reach.

“When people come to like, JPJ, or any of our venues, you know, they want to have a good time and they want to feel safe. and that’s our job is to keep them safe. So with having these new dogs, we can better do that,” Patrol Officer Wallace Goode said.

Be sure to keep an eye out for Winter and Luna at game days and special events while they’re out and about engaging with the community.

