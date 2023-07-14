Advertise With Us
Two beers from Iron Pipe Alewerks win medals at U.S. Open Beer Championship

A brewery in Orange County is receiving national recognition.
By Maggie Glass
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 5:45 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Two beers at Iron Pipe Alewerks won medals at this year’s U.S. Open Beer Championship.

“We wouldn’t be here without the support of the community, and you know, they come in every week and are happy to be here. Always tell us how happy that we are here for them,” Iron Pipe Alewerks head brewer Zach Spielman said.

Iron Pipe bottled up and shipped two of its beers — ‘O-C Lite’ and ‘Gandalf the Haze’ — to compete against more than 9,000 others nationwide.

Spielman says this award is a recognition for the community as much as it is for the brewery.

Iron Pipe Alewerks is still waiting to hear back from three other beer competitions.

