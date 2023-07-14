Orange County’s Beale Payne getting thoroughbreds ready to race

ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Racing at Colonial Downs has kicked off. Some of the horses that compete are raised and trained right here in Central Virginia.

On the historic grounds at Montpelier is where Beale Payne spends countless hours training race horses.

“It’s a way of life and a lifestyle. It has to be a commitment because it’s seven days a week,” Beale said.

Born and raised in Orange County, Beale started racing horses when he was 14. He says he learned all aspects of the business.

Now, he’s managing a team of about 20 workers and training 68 horses.

“It’s a very labor-intensive operation. We have generational horsemen in here,” Beale said.

They monitor the horses closely, mostly 2-year-old horses, judging their overall progress and health.

“These are young athletes that are developing,” Beale said. “These guys are like professional athletes. They’re pampered and all their whims are catered to”.

These are thoroughbreds, raised to race. It’s Beale’s job to decide where and when they’re ready to run.

Some of Beale’s horses will get their start at Colonial Downs, which has become a preeminent stop on the race circuit, with a purse structure that has grown significantly.

“Everyone would like to have stake horse or a top-tier horse, or just to have a good allowance horse,” Beale said. “They’re all levels from top-tier athletes to hackers almost, weekend hacks. The thrill of winning a race for $10,000 is just as good as winning the Kentucky Derby if you own the horse.”

