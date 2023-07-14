Advertise With Us
Mosquitoes in the U.S. found transmitting malaria, doctors say

Cases have been found in Florida and Texas.
By Bria Stith
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 5:34 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Doctors say that for the first time in 20 years, mosquitoes in the U.S. are transmitting malaria.

Dr. William Petri with UVA Health says they see a few malaria cases in Charlottesville every year.

“Usually [it’s] a student who has traveled to or is returning from an international site where where there is malaria,” Petri said. “One of our local Anopheles mosquitoes bites you, then is able to then transmit the infection from this person who is traveling overseas to someone who’s never traveled internationally.”

Malaria symptoms can look like flu or COVID-19 symptoms.

“You’re gonna have fever, chills, maybe headaches, body aches, feel fatigue,” Petri said.

Petri says if you are planning a summer vacation or international travel somewhere where malaria is present, to check in with your healthcare provider to receive preventative medication.

