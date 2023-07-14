More Showers, Few Storms Tonight. Summer Heat, Humidity and More Storms Through Weekend

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Additional showers and a few storms tonight. As we move into Friday and the weekend, Summer heat, humidity and daily storm chances will remain with us. Isolated severe storm risk, mainly for damaging wind gusts tonight and Friday. In addition, some locally heavy rain, may prompt some localized flooding.

In this hot and humid air mass Friday and the weekend, isolated to scattered storms can be expected. Coverage of storms will vary each day. Keep checking back here and to the NBC29 Storm Team Weather app for interactive Doppler radar updates.

Tonight: Showers and storms. Isolated severe risk, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, muggy, areas of fog. Lows upper 60s to low 70s.

Friday: Partly sunny, hot and humid. Few afternoon and evening showers and storms. Highs upper 80s to lower 90s. Lows lower 70s.

Saturday: Partly sunny, hot and humid. Scattered showers and thunderstorms developing. Highs upper 80s to lower 90s. Lows lower 70s.

Sunday: Mostly to partly sunny. Hot and humid. Scattered showers/storms. Highs lower 90s. Lows lower 70s.

Monday: Hot and humid. Mostly sunny. Highs lower 90s.Lows around 70.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, hot and humid. Stray storms. Highs low 90s. Lows upper 60s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, hot and humid. Highs low 90s. Lows around 70.

Thursday: Hot and humid. Scattered storms. Highs low 90s.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.