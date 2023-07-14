Advertise With Us
Hot, Humid, Isolated Severe Weather Risk

By Dominique Smith
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 2:55 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - As we reach the end of the week and prepare for the weekend, hot and humid conditions persist. Heat indices continue to approach the upper 90′s and 100′s. Also tracking Friday afternoon and evening isolated severe storms. Threat risks include strong damaging winds gusts and hail. Localized downpours are also a possibility and could potentially trigger flood advisories. As for Saturday, western counties in central Virginia are outlooked for isolated severe weather. Continue to check back for updates this weekend. Stay safe!

Today: Hot and humid with afternoon/evening showers and storms. Highs around 90. Lows around 70.

Saturday & Sunday: Showers and storms. Highs around 90. Lows around 70.

Monday & Tuesday: Dry and mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Lows in the upper 60′s.

Wednesday & Thursday: Showers and storms. Highs around 90.

