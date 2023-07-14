Heat Wave Continues Through Weekend. Hit and Miss T-Storms

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Summer heat, humidity and daily chances for storms, will remain with us through the weekend. The hot temperatures combined with the high humidity will make for real feel temperatures - heat index values - in the mid to upper 90s to near 100. Take all those steps to stay cool!

During the afternoon and evening, isolated to scattered coverage of storms can be expected. Isolated severe storm risk, mainly for damaging wind gusts and spotty hail this weekend. In addition, some locally heavy rain, may prompt some localized flooding. Keep checking back here and to the NBC29 Storm Team Weather app for interactive Doppler radar updates.

A weak cold front pushing through Sunday night, may help to lower humidity levels a little by Monday, but it will still remain hot. More hot and humid conditions can be expected next week.

Tonight: Early shower or storm. Partly cloudy, muggy, patchy fog. Lows upper 60s to low 70s.

Saturday: Partly sunny, hot and humid. Scattered showers and thunderstorms developing during PM and night. Highs upper 80s to lower 90s. Lows lower 70s.

Sunday: Chance of AM showers, Sun and clouds, hot and humid. Few PM storms. Highs upper 80s to lower 90s. Lows lower 70s.

Monday: Little less humid, still hot. Mostly sunny. Highs lower 90s.Lows around 70.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, hot and humid. Stray storm. Highs low 90s. Lows upper 60s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, hot and humid. Stray storms. Highs low 90s. Lows around 70.

Thursday: Hot and humid. Scattered storms. Highs low 90s. Lows around 70.

Friday: Sun and clouds, hot and humid. Scattered storms. Highs low 90s.

