Grab the umbrella

Improving conditions by early next week
nbc29 weather at sunrise
By David Rogers
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 5:35 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Scattered showers and storms will be on tap the next coupe of days. While we are not expecting all day rain and storms, keep a watchful eye to the sky for scattered activity. A stalled frontal boundary will be responsible for the unsettled conditions today into the weekend. Our pattern is expected to dry by early next week, but temperatures will still be hot and humid. Have a great and safe weekend !

Today: Clouds & sun, showers & storm, High: upper 80s

Tonight: Evening showers & storm, areas of fog, Low: upper 60s

Saturday: Partly sunny, showers & storm, High: low 90s...Low: low 70s

Sunday: Hot & humid, showers & storm, High: low 90s...Low: upper 60s

Monday: Partly sunny, High: low 90s...Low: upper 60s

Tuesday: Partly sunny, High: low 90s...Low: upper 60s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, showers & storm, High: upper 80s...Low: low 70s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, showers & storm, High: low 90s...Low: low 70s

