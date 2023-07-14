Grab the umbrella
Improving conditions by early next week
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Scattered showers and storms will be on tap the next coupe of days. While we are not expecting all day rain and storms, keep a watchful eye to the sky for scattered activity. A stalled frontal boundary will be responsible for the unsettled conditions today into the weekend. Our pattern is expected to dry by early next week, but temperatures will still be hot and humid. Have a great and safe weekend !
Today: Clouds & sun, showers & storm, High: upper 80s
Tonight: Evening showers & storm, areas of fog, Low: upper 60s
Saturday: Partly sunny, showers & storm, High: low 90s...Low: low 70s
Sunday: Hot & humid, showers & storm, High: low 90s...Low: upper 60s
Monday: Partly sunny, High: low 90s...Low: upper 60s
Tuesday: Partly sunny, High: low 90s...Low: upper 60s
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, showers & storm, High: upper 80s...Low: low 70s
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, showers & storm, High: low 90s...Low: low 70s
