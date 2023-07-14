Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Dog owner warns others after pet ingests meth, pot and Ritalin at the beach

A dog owner in California is warning other pet owners to be careful at the beach after her dog ingested drugs and became sick. (Source: KGTV, Kelly Wiehe, CNN)
By Natalie Chuck, KGTV
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KGTV) – A dog owner in California is warning other pet owners to be careful at the beach after her dog ingested drugs and became very sick.

The Dog Beach at Ocean Beach in San Diego is a staple in the community. The Dog Beach is one of the first official leash-free beaches in the United States, where dogs can run free and swim in the water.

But Kelly Wiehe’s trip to the Dog Beach with her dog Lily ended at the emergency vet last week.

While the 4-year-old dog was running around, she quickly ate something. Wiehe assumed it was leftover bits and pieces of a picnic, but an hour later, Lily’s behavior changed.

“She was avoiding me and avoiding being touched, and her pupils were dilating, and she wouldn’t go outside, and she wouldn’t eat. She wasn’t interested in drinking any water,” Wiehe said.

After several urine drug screenings at the emergency vet, Wiehe said Lily tested positive for methamphetamine, marijuana and Ritalin.

“I didn’t know if I should laugh or cry or pass out, because I was expecting, you know, maybe she’d eaten something spoiled … I really was not expecting something to this level,” Wiehe said.

Other dog owners at the beach were shocked to hear about what happened to Lily.

“Who would leave meth on the beach knowing all these dogs are out here?” one man said.

But this isn’t the first time something like this has happened. Wiehe said the vet told her there have been multiple cases of dogs ingesting meth at the Dog Beach.

Although she was sick for a few days, fortunately, Lily made a full recovery and is back to her normal self.

“I love this dog to bits and pieces,” Wiehe said. “... Just realizing how temporary our relationships with our animals really are.”

Copyright 2023 KGTV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(STOCK)
New driver move-over law goes into effect July 1
Sheriff Scott H. Jenkins (Culpeper County Sheriff's Office)
Culpeper County sheriff and three others charged with bribery and fraud
Police at Mallside Forest Court in Albemarle.
Police investigating homicide in Albemarle
Bear with mange (courtesy WCV)
Mangy bears spotted in central Virginia
Police at Mallside Forest Court in Albemarle.
The Haven mourns loss of day shelter manager in Rio Hill shooting

Latest News

Vinnie Clemente, right, buys Powerball tickets from Elias Harv at a gas station, on Friday,...
More are participating in the lottery as the Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots soar
Chipotle is testing a robot named Autocado to help its restaurant staff make guacamole.
Your Chipotle guacamole may soon be prepared by a robot
FILE - An Amber Alert in North Carolina was canceled Friday after the missing 3-year-old was...
Amber Alert: 3-year-old girl from North Carolina found safe in Texas; mother arrested
A 4-year-old boy named Daxton is gaining fans while competing in the USA Mullet Championship.
4-year-old boy gaining attention competing in national mullet competition