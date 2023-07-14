Charlottesville police responding to reported bank robbery on Arlington Boulevard

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville police are responding to the scene of a reported bank robbery on Arlington Boulevard.

The call came in around 3:30 p.m. from the UVA Community Credit Union branch on Arlington.

Police say they are searching the area for the robbery suspect. There are no reports of any injuries.

This is a developing story.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.