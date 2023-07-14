Advertise With Us
Charlottesville police responding to reported bank robbery on Arlington Boulevard

The call came in around 3:30 p.m. from the UVA Community Credit Union branch on Arlington.
By Amaya Mitchell and Destini Harris
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville police are responding to the scene of a reported bank robbery on Arlington Boulevard.

The call came in around 3:30 p.m. from the UVA Community Credit Union branch on Arlington.

Police say they are searching the area for the robbery suspect. There are no reports of any injuries.

This is a developing story.

