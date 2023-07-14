Albemarle first responders undergoing active school threat training

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - More than 160 members of Albemarle County’s police, fire rescue, and public schools are now better prepared for a situation they hope never becomes a reality.

John Oprandy, Albemarle’s deputy chief of emergency management, says these active school threat drills put six months of training to the test.

“If we’re ready and confident, it will make a difference in the number of lives that we could save in this type of event,” Oprandy said. “We are working on active threats, how we would respond to an emergency, this particular incident is obviously at the school, but this could be at any location in the county, any public building anywhere.”

Oprandy says including members from police and fire rescue helps them develop new tactics for responding to a potential crisis.

“We learn something every time we’re out here practicing, you know, we can always improve. It’s a continuous improvement process. So we identify those issues, we tweak them, we turn it back into some policy or another practice run later on,” Oprandy said.

The training exercises are equally important to those working in schools.

“Our goal is twofold, really to practice our response, but also give them an opportunity to understand what the school staff and students might respond like in a scenario like this. So although it is role playing, we’re trying to make as realistic as possible, so we’re all coordinating together,” Mountain View Elementary Principal Seth Kennard said.

Kennard says that above all, the most important thing is protecting lives.

“Nothing is more important to us than the safety of your students, and we do things like this to prepare for the worst, but we are also making sure that when they come back to school, they’re loved, they are safe, and they’re excited to be here,” Kennard said.

