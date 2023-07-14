ACPS Summer Jazz Camp performs at Ting Pavilion

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A pre-Fridays After Five concert filled the Downtown Mall with jazz music play some bright young musicians.

The Albemarle County Public Schools Summer Jazz Camp hosted more than 50 students from different schools.

Students performed at the Ting Pavilion, where they were cheered on by parents, friends, and other music lovers.

“We have a lot of people here, beginners in three years. It’s a real community and a real safe place to just better your playing skills not just as a jazz musician, but as a musician in general. As an artist, really,” Albemarle High School bass player Jackson Rosson said.

Students spent most of the week working on music with guest artists to define their sound.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.