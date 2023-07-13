Advertise With Us
UVA Center for Politics: Youngkin remains on the radar for 2024 presidential run

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin(AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
By Maggie Glass
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 3:41 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin remains on the radar for a 2024 presidential run.

Now, the head of Fox News, Rupert Murdoch, is saying he hopes Youngkin will enter the race.

UVA’s Center for Politics says it does not know what Youngkin will ultimately decide, but it does know he has a limited time to make up his mind.

“There’s a finite talent pool. There’s a finite monetary pool when it comes to donors, so the later he puts it off, the harder he makes it on himself,” said J. Miles Coleman with the Center for Politics. “He has this really interesting balance between, you know, say, his national ambitions, and the Republican Party in Virginia.”

Beyond the will-he or won’t-he, and whatever Rupert Murdoch thinks, is what Virginia thinks.

Coleman says the risk is Governor Youngkin looking like he’s interested in something other than his job as governor.

“Voters don’t like feeling ignored,” Coleman said.

Youngkin’s only political experience is being governor, but Coleman says his lack of an elected resume may not be as important as it once was.

“Ever since Trump in 2016, the Republicans have really loved these outsider businessmen,” Coleman said.

The question that remains is whether or not Youngkin’s popularity in Virginia will translate on a national stage.

If Youngkin does end up running for president, Coleman says Virginians can expect an announcement by the fall.

