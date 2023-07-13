Turning up the Heat and Humidity

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Say hydrated! It’s going to be a hot and humid afternoon with the heat index across central Virginia reaching the mid to upper 90′s. A cold front is moving in from West Virginia and will bring a chance for isolated severe showers and storms this evening and night. Although the actual temperature will drop to the low 90′s, the heat index remains high, and will likely reach the triple digits into the weekend. Continue to check back for updates as we’ll be tracking daily showers and storms through the weekend.

Today: Hot and humid with late day showers and storms. Highs in the mid 90′s. Lows around 70.

Friday - Sunday: Daily shower and storm chances. Highs around 90. Lows around 70.

Monday: Dry and partly sunny. Highs in the low 90′s.

Tuesday & Wednesday: Tracking a chance for stray afternoon showers.

