Louisa’s Olivia McGhee prepared for next step at UVA

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The UVA women’s basketball team will have three locals on the team this season. One of them is incoming first-year Olivia McGhee.

The Louisa County native is a highly touted prospect and she says she’s very excited to be a Wahoo.

“The transition has been smooth. It’s teaching me to be patient with myself. It’s a process and there’s a lot of learning,” McGhee said.

McGhee is a 6′2″ guard and a 4-star recruit, ranked nationally as a top-50 player in this year’s class.

UVA was her first offer a few years back, but she didn’t commit to UVA until this time last year after Virginia hired Coach Mox.

“I just felt like a different kind of energy from them. Different from any other coach in the recruiting process,” McGhee said.

McGhee spend three years at Louisa County High School.

In her sophomore season she was averaging 23 points and 12 rebounds per game, helping the lions to an undefeated season and a state championship.

After three years with Louisa, McGhee transferred to IMG Academy in Florida for her senior season.

IMG is a prep boarding school that helps student-athletes get ready for college sports.

“[We] played against national competition and played under a great coach, nutrition coaches, strength coaches and really got my body right. It was competitive, everyday in practice was competitive,” McGhee said.

McGhee is joined in Virginia’s incoming class by her friend, Mo Johnson from St. Anne’s Belfield, who committed to UVA shortly after McGhee did.

“I think the days she committed she said, ‘We’re home.’ I said, ‘Alright lets get it rolling.’ I’m excited,” McGhee said.

