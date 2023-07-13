Advertise With Us
Legal proceedings for indicted Culpeper County sheriff likely to stretch past election season

Sheriff Scott H. Jenkins (Culpeper County Sheriff's Office)
By Keagan Hughes
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Culpeper County Sheriff Scott Jenkins was indicted on multiple charges of conspiracy to exchange bribes for law enforcement badges and credentials.

Even after the unsealing of the indictment, Jenkins is still running for re-election this fall.

Culpeper attorney Monica Chernin says legal proceedings for Jenkins’ case will likely stretch past November, when Jenkins runs for re-election.

“It’s not a quick process. I mean, you know, we always hear that the wheels of justice turn slowly, and they do,” Chernin said. “When somebody is facing so many charges, it takes time to do all the discovery, to get the information that the prosecution has to prepare to defend a case.”

Chernin says that if Jenkins does win his reelection and is then found guilty, he will not automatically lose his position as sheriff.

“I think the bottom line is that if he were to be elected and then be prosecuted and found guilty, the citizens of the community have the ability to do a recall,” Chernin said.

A recall would allow voters to remove an elected official through a referendum vote before the official’s term ends.

RELATED: Culpeper County sheriff and three others charged with bribery and fraud

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

